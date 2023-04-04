After a tough FY23, steel companies may see a gradual recovery

To be sure, an uptick in the demand environment is crucial to support prices of steel and thereby investor sentiments. For that, recovery in the Chinese economy is necessary as the country is a key market for metals. “For the first two months, the Chinese economy has been showing signs of recovery, on the back of pickup in consumption and higher infrastructure investment, and this is expected to grow about 4% in the first quarter of FY24," said Motilal Oswal analysts.