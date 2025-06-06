For steel companies, Q4 was an inflexion point as prices, demand firm up
Summary
Firm steel prices and a decline in imports are expected to further improve the profitability of four integrated steel players JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India and Jindal Steel moving ahead
Steel producers saw a turnaround in their performance during the March quarter (Q4FY25), aided by a decline in raw material prices and continued momentum in domestic demand.
