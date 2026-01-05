Steel cos' stocks get a duty boost amid dull expectations for Q3

The duty would be levied for three years on most grades of flat steel products at 12% for the first year, 11.5% for the second and 11% for the third year. Recall that the ministry had notified an interim order imposing the duty in April to stop the surge in imports, which had lapsed on 7 November. The delay suggests a reluctance on the part of the ministry due to the adverse impact of higher steel prices on consuming industries, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, which are already facing headwinds due to lower exports.