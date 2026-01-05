The share prices of domestic steel producers have risen by 4-6% since 30 December after the finance ministry notified the extension of safeguard duty imposition on steel imports, as per the recommendation of the director general of trade remedies. The big gainers here are JSW Steel Ltd and Jindal Steel Ltd (formerly Jindal Steel & Power Ltd), which increased 6%.
Steel cos' stocks get a duty boost amid dull expectations for Q3
SummaryDespite the duty moat, analysts expect a sequential decline in Ebitda per tonne due to rising coking coal costs, increased domestic supply from new capacities, and a seasonal dip in demand.
The share prices of domestic steel producers have risen by 4-6% since 30 December after the finance ministry notified the extension of safeguard duty imposition on steel imports, as per the recommendation of the director general of trade remedies. The big gainers here are JSW Steel Ltd and Jindal Steel Ltd (formerly Jindal Steel & Power Ltd), which increased 6%.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More