Steel makers face double whammy of rising costs and falling prices
Managements across the board have guided for stormy tides from the end of March 2023 onwards, if prices of raw materials do not cool down. If prices remain at current levels, working capital cycle and margins of steel companies would see adverse impact
For steel manufacturers, headwinds remain as prices of raw materials continue to rise amid a fall in steel realisations. While the average monthly price in February so far is higher than January, the week-on-week fall in steel prices has not been comforting.
