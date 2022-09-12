Steel makers see fall in prices; opportunities emerge in export markets

SteelMint noted that Ministry of Commerce has seen a fall in steel prices since the imposition of export duty of 15% in May-22, but is waiting to ascertain if the price decline resulted from weak seasonal demand during the monsoon season or due to the export duty cut, said the Nomura report. “A consideration on rollback or cut in export duty will be taken after ascertaining reasons behind the fall. The duty may be retained unless it is established that the decline in prices was on duty imposition and not due to the seasonal monsoon factor," added the report.