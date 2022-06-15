Lower steel prices are good for autos but not good enough

With this, steel prices have plunged by about 20% from the highs seen in early April. “For every 1% decline in steel price the improvement in gross margin is 10-15 basis points (bps) for the two-wheeler and passenger vehicle segments. For commercial vehicles (CV), the benefit is in the range of 15-20bps. Also, prices of aluminium and other precious metals have softened from the peak seen in March," said Varun Baxi, analyst, Nirmal Bang Equities. One basis point is 0.01%.