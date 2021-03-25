Steel sector outlook remains strong; valuations, deleveraging to drive prospects

China remains the largest consumer of commodities and it is accelerating its environment push to control carbon emissions. This is likely to keep a tab on production in many industries. Morgan Stanley in China feels that the country's efforts to achieve carbon neutrality may lead to an upward trend in the cost curve and supply disruption for heavy power-consuming and high-emission industries such as steel and aluminium, driving more upside potential to these commodity prices.

