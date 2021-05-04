Steel stocks are scraping the sky as investors bet on deleveraging

There is never a dull moment for steel stocks, or so it seems. After years of playing second fiddle in India’s stock market rallies, the sector is now leading the charge, thanks to the strong global recovery in commodities.
Investors are betting that elevated commodity prices will result in a deleveraging cycle that could significantly address the problem of high debt in the sector. As a result, steel stock prices are scraping the sky.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal