Steel stocks rally on safeguard duty proposal—but the real test lies ahead
Summary
- A proposed duty on steel imports could boost domestic producers, but its impact may be limited. Global factors—from China’s supply glut to shifting trade policies—will dictate the industry’s trajectory.
Shares of steel producers such as SAIL Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, and JSW Steel Ltd are in focus after the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended a safeguard duty on steel imports amid rising global protectionism. The DGTR’s proposal, submitted to the finance ministry, suggests a 12% duty on most steel grades for 200 days, with exemptions for imports priced above $675 per tonne for hot-rolled coil (HRC), $824 per tonne for cold-rolled coil (CRC), and $964 per tonne for coated steel.