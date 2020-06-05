Steel stocks jump amid slow down but growth will be tempered

The lacklustre domestic demand and lower prices, though, may drag margins down in the current quarters. “We believe margins of steel companies (particularly flats-heavy manufacturers) would come under pressure. Furthermore, our channel checks indicate that steel companies may offer a discount of up to INR1,500/t on flat products and INR1,000/t on long products in the domestic market to boost sales volume. This might further dent margins," said analysts at Edelweiss Securities in a note to clients.