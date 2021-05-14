There is no respite from input cost inflation for Fevicol-maker Pidilite Industries Ltd. In the March quarter, its gross margins contracted by 460 basis points year-on-year (y-o-y) to 50.8%. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. The price of key input chemical vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), surged from $925 a tonne in Q4FY20 to $1,200 a tonne in Q4FY21, the management said, adding it is now $2,000 a tonne.

In response, Pidilite raised prices across segments in the last week of March and is looking at another price hike in May. While the management refrained from sharing a weighted average of price increases for its product portfolio, it said price hikes aim to absorb 75% of cost inflation. Evidently, gross margins will remain under pressure in the near term. The increase in VAM price is driven by supply-side constraints rather than demand and should moderate in the second half of this financial year, the management said.

For now, reduction in employee and other expenses have offset the impact of gross margin decline, leading to a 110bps expansion in Ebitda margin to 20.6%. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. But analysts caution that these costs are unlikely to remain low in coming quarters as business normalcy resumes. This means the firm’s operating margins could decline as well.

View Full Image satish kumar/mint





Meanwhile, its domestic business reported a 40% y-o-y volume growth in Q4FY21 driven by 45% and 26% volume growth in its consumer and bazaar, and B2B segments, respectively. The management said robust growth was seen across all major categories driven by continued demand momentum in rural and urban areas. However, near-term demand outlook remains uncertain and the impact of rising covid infections in rural India on discretionary demand needs to be monitored, the management said.

In the past year, the Pidilite stock has given 39% returns, lagging the benchmark index Nifty500, which rose 67% in the same period. Analysts say rising competition from paint makers in the adhesives and waterproofing segments and cost pressures led to this underperformance. Of course, high valuations also weighed.

The stock is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 64 times. It should be noted that like listed paint manufacturers, Pidilite is also seeing increased gains in market share from unorganized and regional firms. According to the management, the steep rise in VAM prices would translate to higher market share gains from smaller firms, who may not be able to deal with the cost pressures. Analysts say despite this, valuation is expensive and should correct.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.