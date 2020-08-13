Steep fall in sales derails Ashok Leyland in Q1; weak recovery clouds outlook

Shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd continued to languish, even as the benchmark Nifty auto index recouped most of its post covid-19 losses.

The Nifty auto index is down only 4% from its February highs now. Comparatively Ashok Leyland's stock is 36% lower from its February highs. The June quarter results explain the divergence in performance.

Revenue at the company slumped 88.5% in April-June as covid-19 and lockdowns hit commercial vehicle sales most. The stock is down 0.7% in Thursday morning trade.

Slump in economic activity, initial restrictions on road transport, and unavailability of drivers virtually halted sales. Sales volumes during the quarter dropped 90% from the year ago. “This was owing to the lockdown on account of the covid-19 pandemic," Ashok Leyland said in a statement. “With virtually no operation or revenues in the first part of this quarter (Q1FY21)," added Leyland.

Tracking the steep fall in sales volumes, analysts were projecting that the company would report weak financial performance for the June quarter. The revenue fall is in line with Street expectations. But the operating loss of Rs333 crore exceeded estimates of several analysts.

Transition to the BS-VI emission norms, and the resultant price hikes helped improve average selling price and realizations. But the steep fall in volumes adversely impacted operating leverage.

“The company reported an Ebitda loss of Rs333 crore (versus Jefferies estimate of Rs220 crore loss). Gross margin expanded 580 basis points year-on-year, but Ebitda margin was still negative at -51% due to the adverse impact of operating leverage on low volumes," Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note. Ebitda is earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization.

Due to unusually low sales and revenues, Ashok Leyland was unable to fully recover costs, resulting in operating losses in the June quarter.

The monthly sales update for July indicates an incremental improvement in sales. Compared with 81% in June, the fall in sales volumes moderated to 56% last month. The recovery is being driven by light commercial vehicles. The requirement for last mile connectivity is driving sales of this category of vehicles.

But sales of better priced medium and heavy commercial vehicles continue to remain sluggish. Sales of this category of vehicles dropped 75% last month.

Analysis of automobile industry sales by analysts indicate weak recovery in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment, a large business segment for Ashok Leyland.

“For the medium heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) segment, the industry may have declined about 67%, in line with our estimates. Challenges over finance availability, driver availability and weak economic activity will continue to impact near-term demand, in our view. We see further downside risks to our segment estimates of -25% for FY21F and +30% for FY22F," Nomura research said in a July automobile sales review note.

The weak recovery and unusually low sales can continue to exert financial pressure on Ashok Leyland. That is the big risk to earnings in the near term.

