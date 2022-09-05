Steep jump in employment aids services PMI, but risks remain2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 12:47 PM IST
- Tightening domestic financial conditions amid rising global headwinds present a challenge.
Business activity in India's services sector saw a sharp rebound. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 57.2 in August from July’s four-month low of 55.5. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, and sub-50 print points to a contraction.