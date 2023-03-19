Stellar response to luxe project Arbour comes as booster shot for DLF2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 11:52 PM IST
A relatively higher exposure to luxury housing is aiding DLF shares, along with the company’s focus on paring debt
Buyers of luxury residential properties tend to be immune to rising home loan rates. DLF’s announcement to the stock exchanges on The Arbour project in Gurugram is testament to that. On Thursday, DLF said it clocked pre-formal launch sales worth about ₹8,000 crore of the luxury high-rise residences project. This comprises five towers with 1,137 homes priced at ₹7 crore onward per unit.
