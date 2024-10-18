Sterling & Wilson needs to deliver on growth in H2FY25 to maintain a good run
Summary
- Sterling & Wilson has been under financial stress, having made losses in the past two fiscal years because of high overheads and interest costs.
MUMBAI : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd’s shares have gained about 12% this week thanks to the company’s robust projection for H2FY25 after clocking 36% revenue growth in the three months ended September (Q2FY25). The management has guided that H2FY25 revenue to be three times H1FY25 revenue thanks to strong order backlog and improved financial position.