Sterling & Wilson needs to deliver on growth in H2FY25 to maintain a good run

Business recovery

About 20% of the company's orders come from Europe and South Africa, giving it a foothold in these markets. It had also signed an MoU with the Nigerian government, along with a domestic firm, for a renewable project of over $2 billion two years ago. While the agreement is not yet finalized, the management has expressed confidence in signing the deal soon. In a strategic move, Sterling has also taken up two turnkey EPC projects, which include the supply of solar modules. While this exposes the company to the risk of solar module price fluctuation, it also opens up a bigger market opportunity with a higher margin.