Sterlite Technologies stock has surged sevenfold in 2026 so far, scaling a new peak of ₹757.70 on Monday. The company has bagged an order of nearly ₹2,700 crore from a leading hyperscaler. The order involves supply of high-density optical fibre cable products for three years starting from 2027 and can be extended by another two years based on mutual consent.
Sterlite Tech stock has surged 7x. Is the rally running ahead of earnings?
SummarySterlite Technologies has surged 7x in 2026 on strong US demand, FII buying and big orders. But with margins already normalized from the US tariff impact and valuations stretched, has the stock already priced in the good news?
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