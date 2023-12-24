Stock market 2023: Winners and losers
Summary
- Occupying the top spot this year is the Nifty Realty index, with a remarkable near 77% surge
Amid geopolitical tension and subdued global economic growth, the Indian stock market showcased impressive resilience in 2023. Key benchmark indices—the Nifty50 and S&P BSE Sensex—hit the 21,000 and 70,000 milestones, respectively. But not all have emerged victorious. An analysis of Nifty’s 14 key sectoral indices shows some sectors handsomely beating others as well as Nifty by a wide margin in 2023, but others put up a weak show.