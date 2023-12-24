Stock market 2023: Winners and losers

Amid geopolitical tension and subdued global economic growth, the Indian stock market showcased impressive resilience in 2023. Key benchmark indices—the Nifty50 and S&P BSE Sensex—hit the 21,000 and 70,000 milestones, respectively. But not all have emerged victorious. An analysis of Nifty’s 14 key sectoral indices shows some sectors handsomely beating others as well as Nifty by a wide margin in 2023, but others put up a weak show.

Occupying the top spot this year is the Nifty Realty index, with a remarkable near 77% surge. Robust pre-sales momentum in residential property despite higher home loan rates was the key driving factor. Interestingly, in 2022, this index was a laggard, falling around 11%. Going ahead, the pace of new launches and any new scheme to boost affordable housing could be catalysts for listed realty stocks.

The Nifty Auto Index jumped 41%. Robust volume growth was driven by increased traction in the SUV and MHCV segments and new launches in two-wheelers. Margins were healthy, attributed to stable raw material costs, price hikes and favourable product mix. On the flipside, the demand scenario in the mass automobile segment is weak and needs to recover. Softening rubber costs led to a sharp rally in key tyre stocks as the profitability outlook improved. However, demand is lacklustre in certain segments.

The Nifty Pharma index saw stellar gains of around 30%, thanks to robust revenue growth driven by increased sales, successful product launches and stable US market pricing. Profit margins improved, benefiting from reduced cost inflation. Branded generic exporters, particularly to the US, improved their performance due to reduced supply constraints, leading to a significant drop in price erosion, which is expected to persist at low levels in fiscal 2024. In India, growth was propelled by price hikes and a robust showing in chronic therapies. However, concern over delayed US FDA inspections for Indian companies and the potential for increased price erosion once supplies stabilize remain.

On the other end of the spectrum was the Nifty Oil & Gas index, up 10%, giving the lowest returns. Geopolitical tension elevated oil prices, hit refining and marketing margins negatively. Sluggish demand further contributed to revenue constraints and hurt profitability. The recent months brought some relief as crude oil prices eased from $100 per barrel in September to approximately $80 per barrel. For the time being, improved marketing margins led by optimistic corporate earnings and a weak outlook on oil prices should fuel growth.

The Nifty Bank was another underperformer with 11% returns. Public banks fared relatively better than private sector counterparts. In effect, the Nifty Private Bank index rose a modest 12%. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows that lately systemic loan growth has been robust at around 15-16% year-on-year (adjusting for the HDFC merger), but banks have struggled to match this momentum in deposit growth.

Apart from the margin squeeze, the trajectory in unsecured loans is crucial especially after RBI asked banks to be cautious. After a stellar performance in 2022, the metal stocks lost their sheen to some extent with the Nifty Metal index up 14%. A positive outlook for the steel market due to increased demand from various sectors, including automobiles, infrastructure, construction and consumer durables contributed to an upmove in the index.

The base metal supply-demand scenario also remains unfavourable, with concerns lingering over China’s property issues and global macro uncertainties. Plus, aluminium prices are still weak.