Stock market 2023: Winners and losers

The Nifty Pharma index saw stellar gains of around 30%, thanks to robust revenue growth driven by increased sales, successful product launches and stable US market pricing. Profit margins improved, benefiting from reduced cost inflation. Branded generic exporters, particularly to the US, improved their performance due to reduced supply constraints, leading to a significant drop in price erosion, which is expected to persist at low levels in fiscal 2024. In India, growth was propelled by price hikes and a robust showing in chronic therapies. However, concern over delayed US FDA inspections for Indian companies and the potential for increased price erosion once supplies stabilize remain.

