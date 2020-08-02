Stock markets are low on steam as results show covid-19 scars

Economic activity is not gearing up much, though some betterment may be seen in the Nikkei Manufacturing Index over last month from figures to be released Monday. There is a clamour for a 25-basis point rate-cut as the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting is scheduled this week. But the recent jump in consumer price inflation is above the RBI’s 6% comfort zone. This means that in all probability the RBI will hold the status quo on interest rates.