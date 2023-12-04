Stock markets optimistic post state poll results. Are the valuations justified?
Summary
- Stocks of companies with rural and healthcare exposure may benefit from the welfare schemes. Mid- and small-caps and PSU stocks are expected to see a positive rub-off as well
Indian equity investors heaved a sigh of relief following the outcome of the recently concluded state elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) impressively outpaced key rival Indian National Congress in the crucial Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.