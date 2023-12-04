Stock markets optimistic post state poll results. Are the valuations justified?

“Investors were worried that a poor showing by BJP in state elections would increase the risk of more fiscal populism," said a Nomura Global Markets Research report dated 3 December. “As such, the actual results should calm such fears, although a BJP victory across most states does not necessarily reduce the likelihood of competitive populism recurring as a dominant theme into the 2024 general elections, in our view," its economists added.

