Stocks of pipe makers in focus as PVC prices surge in March quarter

With effect from 1 March, PVC price has been hiked by ₹6 a kg, which is a 5% jump from its previous price, ICICI Securities Ltd said in a recent report. It should be noted that this is the third PVC price hike in Q4FY21, and totals to more than ₹12 a kg or 10.2%. In Q3FY21, prices were raised by ₹26, or 28.5%, said the report.

