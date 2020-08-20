Stocks with inferior financials having their day in the sun, despite covid woes

A look at NSE’s strategy-based indices suggest the growth style of investing beat the value style hands down during the pandemic. Compared to the Nifty50 Value 20 index, The Nifty Growth Sectors 15 index fell more in the correction between 12 February and 23 March, and has also risen by a lower rate since then. The upshot: the growth index is down 15.5% since mid-February, while the value index is up 2%.

But before you shout your hurrahs for the value-investing approach, note that the above data should be taken with loads of salt. For some reason, consumer staples and pharma stocks have a roughly 35% weight in both indices. And while the financial services sector has an over 60% weight in the growth index, IT services stocks account for over 43% of the value index. The numbers, in short, are skewed.

While it isn't exactly a growth versus value comparison, a study by UTI Mutual Fund suggests that stocks with better financial ratios fell at a lower rate during the correction, but on the other hand, stocks with relatively poor fundamentals have risen at a faster pace since end-March. “In the re-opening phase, post April, as supply chain began to normalize, investors grew in confidence, and we have seen that companies with relatively higher leverage performed better when compared to lower leveraged companies," said Sachin Trivedi, senior vice president and head of research, equity, at UTI.

An earlier study by the fund house found a similar trend when stocks were sorted based on operating cash flow generation and return ratios. Better fundamentals helped limit the damage during the market correction, although in the ensuing rally, stocks with lesser credentials have done better.

The study looked at the performance of non-financial companies in the S&P BSE 200 index.

“Many stocks across sectors have seen a run-up back to their pre-covid levels, irrespective of their muted earnings performance and high debt, making the risk-reward turn unfavourable again. This exuberance is driven by FPIs buying aggressively across emerging markets including India and on the domestic side, strong retail buying," Varun Lohchab, head of institutional research at HDFC Securities said.

From April-July, foreign portfolio investors (FIIs) bought Indian equities worth $4.8 billion. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of Indian stocks worth about ₹3000 crore. The buying frenzy from the FII camp has accentuated in August. So far this month, FIIs have bought Indian shares worth $5.37 billion*. On the other hand, DIIs have sold equities worth ₹7748.72 crore*.

While growth stocks are having their day in the sun, Trivedi says that companies with sound business models provide shield to investors during a crisis and beyond. “In a one-year time frame, less financially leveraged companies have outperformed. This study confirms our underlying belief that companies that generate consistent operating cash flows and earn a healthy return on capital over the business cycle are better placed when a crisis hits," he said.

