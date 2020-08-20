Stocks with inferior financials having their day in the sun, despite covid woes

While it isn't exactly a growth versus value comparison, a study by UTI Mutual Fund suggests that stocks with better financial ratios fell at a lower rate during the correction, but on the other hand, stocks with relatively poor fundamentals have risen at a faster pace since end-March. “In the re-opening phase, post April, as supply chain began to normalize, investors grew in confidence, and we have seen that companies with relatively higher leverage performed better when compared to lower leveraged companies," said Sachin Trivedi, senior vice president and head of research, equity, at UTI.