Street awaits Coal India's volume recovery after Q3 miss

Volume disappointment and profit concerns remain for Coal India even though the company continues to see regular improvement in performance post easing of lockdown.

Sales volume though increased 9.1% year-on-year to 154 million tonnes (MT) in the December quarter, it came on a low base of last year. The company’s sales volumes for 10 months at 453.3 MT rose just 4.4% year-on-year.

For coal supplied under fuel supply agreement (FSA), volumes fell 4% YoY to 123 MT during Q3. This was lower than analyst expectations. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFS) had estimated FSA volumes at 133 MT. FSA realization too declined 4% to ₹1,354/tonne against MOFL expectations of ₹1,401/tonne

E-auction volumes on the other hand did more than double YoY to 27MT, which was a positive. Nevertheless, weakness in e-auction realizations continue to fall a sharp 44% YoY to ₹1,466/tonne in Q3.

With realizations under pressure, additional provisions of ₹500 crore pulled down operating performance further. Reported EBITDA though was up 4% YoY. Analysts at Jefferies India Ltd said excluding the non-cash stripping-activity-adjustment expense, cash EBITDA was down 5% YoY and came 8% below their expectations. Weaker realizations and higher contractual expenses resulted in cash EBITDA/tonne falling a sharp 13% YoY as per Jefferies.

With the miss on the operating performance front, the higher tax rate (35% in Q3FY21 versus 26.5% in Q3FY20 added to Coal India's woes. This meant that adjusted profit was down 21.3% year-on-year.

The stock corrected 2.3% on Friday.

The volume concerns continue though the company plans to ramp up production to achieve 1 billion tonne by FY23/24.

The company is targeting import substitution to drive volume growth, and the Street awaits the benefits to accrue. The Street is concerned about rising merchant power supplies and growing renewable capacities posing challenges to Coal India’s growth.

Coal India has recently approved venture value into aluminium value chain (mining-refining-smelting) and solar power value chain (ingot-wafer-cell-module and generation). Though solar power venture is looked at in positive light, concerns remain on investment into smelter business looking at low return ratios the business generates, say analysts.

E-auction realizations and volume growth have been under pressure on the decline in power demand and significant stocking at both mines and power plants say, analysts. Though power demand has shown signs of improvement, and analysts at MOFL say they expect volumes to recover in FY22. Investors will eye volume growth and uptick in realisations.

The stock though is trading at attractive valuations of 6.2x FY22 earnings estimates. An attractive dividend yield of around 9% is also a positive, and that may limit the downside for the stock.

