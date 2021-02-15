Street awaits Coal India's volume recovery after Q3 miss

With realizations under pressure, additional provisions of ₹500 crore pulled down operating performance further. Reported EBITDA though was up 4% YoY. Analysts at Jefferies India Ltd said excluding the non-cash stripping-activity-adjustment expense, cash EBITDA was down 5% YoY and came 8% below their expectations. Weaker realizations and higher contractual expenses resulted in cash EBITDA/tonne falling a sharp 13% YoY as per Jefferies.