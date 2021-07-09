Cipla Ltd continues to remain in favour, with the stock delivering more than 50% returns over the last year. The strong growth in the domestic arena, led by focus on specialty and covid treatment drugs, has kept investor interest firm. The respiratory drug portfolio in the US, and the growth associated with it are also supporting Street confidence.

The company derives about 40% of revenues from the domestic market where growth has remained firm. Cipla has a strong chronic segment portfolio. Covid treatments drugs, including remdesivir, have kept the company’s India sales growth strong.

The company’s June quarter sales have grown 49.8% year-on-year, data on India's pharma market showed. Among therapies, respiratory, cardiac, gastro and anti-infectives have been doing well. Cipla has a strong presence in these therapeutic areas and is a leader in the respiratory care category.

The launch of Albuterol inhaler generics has helped the company’s sales momentum catch pace in the US during FY21. Analysts now eye the approval of Advair inhaler generics in the US which is expected to help Cipla sales gain further momentum.

Analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd said, “R&D investments were higher in the region of 7-7.5% from FY17 to FY20 and we are of the view that the monetization of these investments have started partially and will continue till FY24." Analysts also believe that approval for some key products may help the company gain strong mileage in the US. These include generics of advair, multiple myeloma treatment drug revlimid, and oncology product abraxane.

Analysts at Antique Stock Broking said, helped by these launches, the company’s generics contributions from the US (excluding revlimid) are expected to grow to $693 million by FY24 from $550 million in FY21.





