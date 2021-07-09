Street bets on Cipla’s respiratory drug portfolio to drive growth

Analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd said, “R&D investments were higher in the region of 7-7.5% from FY17 to FY20 and we are of the view that the monetization of these investments have started partially and will continue till FY24." Analysts also believe that approval for some key products may help the company gain strong mileage in the US. These include generics of advair, multiple myeloma treatment drug revlimid, and oncology product abraxane.