MUMBAI: Pan-India focused cement major ACC Ltd June quarter result was not as bad as the Street feared. Since the cement sector was among the key casualties of the coronavirus crisis, expectations from quarterly earnings are muted.

Even after a 40% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹270.95 crore, it exceeded Bloomberg’s consensus estimates of ₹244 crore. Revenues slipped by more than a third to ₹2,602.24 crore and were lower than the consensus forecast of ₹2794.4 crore. Thanks to ACC’s strict control measures, its operating margins improved both annually and sequentially. Further, the 33% y-o-y decline in cement volumes to 4.8 million tonne, was largely in-line with what was anticipated.

The Street rewarded the stock for the same. On Tuesday, shares of the company surged nearly 4% in opening trade to ₹1370 on the NSE. The coronavirus-led pain seems to be already factored-in. From its 2020 low of ₹918.2 on 25 March, the stock has recovered nearly half of the losses. The stock is now not much away from this year’s high of ₹1565.9 seen on 24 January.

However, this optimism is unlikely to reflect in its valuations, at least not immediately.

On the valuations front, the stock is trading at a discount to peers. Bloomberg estimates show that the stock is trading a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 18 times. On an EV/Ebidta basis, which is another valuation parameter, ACC’s multiple of 8 times is lower than Ultratech Cements Ltd and Shree Cements Ltd. EV stands for enterprise value. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

“These numbers are better than what we were working with, especially on the cost front, but we have seen with ACC, earnings performance keeps fluctuating. The market is looking for sustainability of earnings, to assign a higher valuation. Importantly, the loss of market share due to capacity constraints, has been a key overhang for the stock. The company has been trying to improve its market share, but due to Covid, its capex plan has been delayed. Unless all that comes back on track, capacity constraints will keep its market share capped. Capex is the key, especially for this stock," said an analyst with a domestic broking house, who did not want to be named.

An analysis by Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd showed that ACC lost nearly 450 basis points in all-India volume market share over calendar year 2016 to 8.2%. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. This has been arrested since 2017 and its market share has sustained at nearly 8.5%, driven by 8% CAGR in volumes over calendar year 2016-2019, said the broking house.

ACC is looking to largely expand Central India, where sales and prices have been supported by rural demand amid coronavirus. Also, analysts say the region has better utilization outlook, so once capacity expands, market share would follow.

Meanwhile, the company’s Sindri, Jharkhand grinding unit expansion of 1.4 million tonne is expected to get commissioned by March.

