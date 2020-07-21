Street cheers ACC June quarter earnings, but valuations tell a different story

“These numbers are better than what we were working with, especially on the cost front, but we have seen with ACC, earnings performance keeps fluctuating. The market is looking for sustainability of earnings, to assign a higher valuation. Importantly, the loss of market share due to capacity constraints, has been a key overhang for the stock. The company has been trying to improve its market share, but due to Covid, its capex plan has been delayed. Unless all that comes back on track, capacity constraints will keep its market share capped. Capex is the key, especially for this stock," said an analyst with a domestic broking house, who did not want to be named.