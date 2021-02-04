Street cheers Apollo Tyres' robust earnings, debt repayment; stock up 10%

Apart from the strong topline and the bottom-line numbers, there were some other positives as well. Aided by reduction in capital expenditure and better handle on working capital, on a consolidated basis, its free cash flow stood at ₹1,200 crore in FY21 year-to-date. Further, it reduced it's net debt from ₹6,000 crore at the start of FY21 to ₹3,800 crore. Key debt metric, net debt/Ebitda improved from 3.2 times in FY20 end to 1.6 times in the December quarter. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

