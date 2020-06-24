Street ignores Asian Paints’ low volume growth as gross margins shine

Speaking of the current scenario, the management said that business has resumed in most markets, with a good pickup in smaller towns. However, metros and Tier-1 cities still remain under severe pressure owing to increasing coronavirus infections. Its management further added that demand has started to normalise in June and Asian Paints is operating at about 70% capacity. But given that consumers have cut down on discretionary spending, and given the hesitancy in allowing people inside homes, near-term paint demand is expected to be relatively weak.