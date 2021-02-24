Street retains faith in city gas firms on good Q3, hope of natural gas under GST

Natural gas coming under the ambit of GST can bring dual benefits to GCDs. Not only can the companies charge input credit tax on operating expenses but there will be a positive rub-off impact on the demand. Industrial consumers will be able to take the input tax credit, thus lowering their gas feedstock cost. Gas remains a cheaper option compared to other fuels, and the input credit will make it more competitive, pushing up demand.

