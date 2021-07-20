Stress rises for Bajaj Finance in Q1 but payments plan stirs excitement

The pandemic may have hit Bajaj Finance’s performance but the lender continues to focus on a longer-term goal of entering the payments arena. The lender announced in January 2020 that it would venture into the payments space, currently occupied by large companies such as Alphabet Inc., Flipkart and One97 Communications Ltd. The management has said that work on Bajaj Pay, which will be a single-point access to a slew of payment solutions, is on schedule to be launched in October.