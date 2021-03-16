Strong China data, rising global steel prices bode well for domestic firms

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MUMBAI: Investors remain confident about domestic steel manufacturers. This is evident from the fact that shares of Tata Steel Ltd, JSW Ltd, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) have risen 37-122% since the end of October, and are near their 52-week highs. A steady rise in demand since the easing of lockdown curbs and firm prices have has driven a significant turnaround in performance of steel companies.

China's trade data for January and February was the biggest confidence booster. The Street has been watchful of demand from China

"January-February 2021 China trade data was better than the estimate," said analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd. "The steel/aluminium export volume jumped 25-30% YoY primarily as overseas demand rebounded strongly and supply constraints persisted ex-China. China's steel imports in January and February were up 17.4%. We expect imports to remain relatively elevated this year as authorities are determined to slash output as part of efforts to formulate a carbon peak action plan by the Calendar year 2030," they added.

With China looking strong, global demand and pricing too looks poised for further advances, given that the Asian country is the largest consumer of the commodity.

In another positive, domestic demand has also been buoyant amid the peak construction season. The rise in demand from automobile, white goods and consumer durables also augur well for steel flat products.

Meanwhile, analysts feel that the 6-7% correction prices month-on-month in February was largely driven by 11-12% cut in iron ore prices by NMDC Ltd, which was the result of higher production of iron-ore and restart of Donimalai mine.

With demand and pricing prospects intact, analyst have a positive outlook for Indian steel companies.

Tata Steel being an integrated steel producer will accrue the maximum benefits. JSPL too is benefitting from its captive Sarda iron ore mines and expanded capacities. Firm demand and realisations bode well for SAIL and JSW steel Ltd too, though rising coal prices can pose some challenge.

