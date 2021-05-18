Mid-tier information technology (IT) services company Mphasis Ltd has entered the new financial year with a solid deal pipeline. At the end of FY21, its order book stood at a record high of $1.11 billion, up 51% year-on-year (y-o-y). The net new total contract value in its key direct channel business stood at $275 million, up 21% y-o-y.

It should be noted that the size of deal wins has doubled compared to the year-ago period. The deal tenure has also increased. In Q1FY22, Mphasis won its largest deal ever of $250 million, which is likely to generate revenue from Q2FY22. While the deal ramp is gradual, it will start from Q3FY22 and continue beyond FY22, the company’s management said in a post-earnings conference call.

View Full Image Robust pipeline

A strong deal pipeline compensates for its muted March quarter earnings performance, said analysts. On a sequential basis, dollar revenue growth in constant currency terms at 2% was below estimates of 2.5-2.7%. Growth was impacted by a slow pick-up in direct channel business, which contributes 86% to its overall revenues, as some deals were in the transition mode. Further, its DXC vertical continued to be a laggard.

Going ahead, the management foresees industry-leading growth in direct business, which rose 18% in FY21. In the backdrop of the strong deal win momentum in this segment, analysts said it is achievable. On the other hand, the management said the contribution of DXC to overall revenue, which is currently around 12%, will continue to decline. It is expected to settle in mid single-digit over the medium term.

The management said that as per the minimum revenue commitment (MRC) with DXC, around $97 million revenue is yet to be consumed till September 2021. While the company’s management said it will continue to maintain a strategic relationship with DXC beyond September, analysts expect little hope that the MRC will be renewed after September.

Furthermore, analysts also cautioned that contraction in DXC contribution to overall revenues will be a gradual process given the weakness in this business. In short, DXC is likely to remain a drag on the company at least in the near term.

According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, the company’s improved business strength and strong execution in the direct business are positives. However, apart from woes in the DXC channel, other risks such as high client concentration and expensive valuations outweigh the positives, added the Kotak Institutional Equities analysts.

The Mphasis stock is currently trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 23 times.

