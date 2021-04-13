Strong growth of FMCG companies in Q4 will likely be a mirage

For what it’s worth, year-on-year revenue growth is expected to be robust. This is on account of a favourable base in the year-ago quarter, due to the disruptions and lockdown at the end of 2019-20. Against this backdrop, analysts said that looking at two-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) trends may be helpful. “Reported growth comparables (year-on-year) in Q4 will likely be strong for most companies given the covid-constrained weak base; we stick to two-year CAGR numbers to assess underlying trends," said a report from Kotak Institutional Equities. The broking firm added that on a two-year CAGR basis (organic), it expects consumer staples firms under its coverage to register 6.2% revenue CAGR in Q4FY21.

