Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Strong performance by subsidiaries lifts Tata Steel stock

Strong performance by subsidiaries lifts Tata Steel stock

Premium
Tata Steel Ltd shares gained more than 4% on Thursday
1 min read . 11:31 AM IST Ujjval Jauhari

  • Tata Steel BSL Ltd's stellar show was led by good volume growth and firm realisations that were ahead of analysts expectations. Sales volumes improved 4% sequentially, while realisations rose a sharp 20%

Tata Steel Ltd's shares gained more than 4% on Thursday following strong performance of its subsidiaries in the fourth quarter. Sequentially, Tata Steel BSL Ltd reported growth in revenue, Ebitda and profit of 24%, 58%, 111%, respectively. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation.

Tata Steel Ltd's shares gained more than 4% on Thursday following strong performance of its subsidiaries in the fourth quarter. Sequentially, Tata Steel BSL Ltd reported growth in revenue, Ebitda and profit of 24%, 58%, 111%, respectively. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation.

The stellar show was led by good volume growth and firm realisations that were ahead of analysts' expectations. Sales volumes improved 4% sequentially, while realisations rose a sharp 20%.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The stellar show was led by good volume growth and firm realisations that were ahead of analysts' expectations. Sales volumes improved 4% sequentially, while realisations rose a sharp 20%.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in their note said realisation at 61,367 a tonne was 5% higher than their estimate. This was due to better product mix and higher other operating income (up 1,300 a tonne sequentially). During FY21, Tata Steel BSL Ltd repaid a debt of 6140 crore. As a result, its net debt stood at 10,000 crore at the end of FY21.

Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd said that Tata Steel BSL's strong performance has a positive read-through for Q4 results of parent.

Meanwhile, another subsidiary -- Tata Steel Long Products Ltd -- also reported stellar performance. Rising steel prices in the country helped the subsidiary report strong improvement in realisation and better-than-expectated volumes. Blended per tonne realization rose 9% sequentially to 45,094, as per MOFL’s data. The company’s sponge iron and steel sales too grew 3.6% sequentially. Not surprising, the company’s Ebitda per tonne too improved 17.3% sequentially to 14.514. Sequentially, revenue and net profit too grew 13.4% and 11.7%, respectively.

Tata Steel Long Products too is seeing debt reduction led by rising cash flows. During FY21, the company repaid 1320 crore, thereby lowering its net debt to 1020 crore from 2600 crore at the end of FY20, suggests MOFL data.

As the strong performance and debt reduction bode well, the companies are seeing improved earnings outlook The strong demand in the country and rising steel realisations are likely to continue driving their performance.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.