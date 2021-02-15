Strong Q3 earnings, digital initiatives boost Apollo Hospital’s valuations

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd’s shares had already had a strong run ahead of its Q3 results announcement, rising by as much as 2.5 times compared to its lows last March. But a strong all-around December quarter performance has boosted investor sentiment further, with an over 13% rally in the stock on Monday. Profits beat the Street’s estimates by a mile thanks to cost savings.

“There is increasing emphasis on building an integrated digital platform that could drive volumes," said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd. The company’s plans to drive growth through new digital initiatives aided sentiment for the stock. Apollo plans to sue part of its recent fundraising proceeds to boost its digital presence, it told analysts in a post-earnings call.

Coming back to its Q3 performance, rising footfalls in hospitals and clinics, an increase in the number of surgeries, robust pharmacy sales and cost savings have all helped it post a strong performance.

Apollo Q3 profit beat was due to improved hospital ARPOB (Average revenues per operating bed) and cost savings, said analysts at Jefferies.

The healthcare services segment reported exceptional recovery, posting 17% sequential growth in revenue and doubling of earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) as per the company.

The so-called matured hospital segment is seeing a good rebound, even as new hospitals are contributing to growth. “Out-patient services or OPD were at 65% of pre-covid levels, and surgeries at 85% levels in December," said Akhileshwaran Krishnan, chief financial officer at Apollo Hospitals.

With the recovery continuing in the March quarter, complete normalisation is expected by the first quarter of FY22. Of course, unless there is easing of travel restrictions, patient flow from outstations as well as international destinations (medical tourism) will remain limited.

After the margin beat in Q3, analysts at Credit Suisse have raised earnings estimates for the next two financial years by 15% and11% respectively.

Meanwhile, the pharmacy segment has continued to cushion Apollo’s performance, given the hit on other segments owing to the pandemic. On a like-to-like basis, the standalone pharmacy business marked at growth of 17% year-on-year and margins were at 6.5%.

As prospects in both healthcare services and the pharmacy business remain strong, Apollo is planning to fuel growth through expansions in diagnostics and digital platforms. With proceeds of ₹1170 crore from a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in the bag, the company plans on buying stakes in a Kolkata hospital, investments in diagnostic and 24X7 (online consultation) initiatives. Further, it will use some of the proceeds to reduce debt.

FY22 revenue growth will driven by the consolidation of recent acquisitions in Kolkata and Lucknow, resumption of travel, leading to higher volumes for hospitals, and growth in diagnostics, say analysts at Jefferies. They have assumed a 21% YoY revenue growth in Apollo in FY22.

But thanks to the massive rise in the company’s shares, upside may be limited. “Apollo trades at 19.4x FY23 EV/ Consensus EBITDA which is 16%/27% premium over Max and Fortis. We believe Apollo's size, track record and growth are factored into current multiples," Jefferies’ analysts wrote before the 13% rally on Monday.

