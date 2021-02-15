Strong Q3 earnings, digital initiatives boost Apollo Hospital’s valuations

As prospects in both healthcare services and the pharmacy business remain strong, Apollo is planning to fuel growth through expansions in diagnostics and digital platforms. With proceeds of ₹1170 crore from a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in the bag, the company plans on buying stakes in a Kolkata hospital, investments in diagnostic and 24X7 (online consultation) initiatives. Further, it will use some of the proceeds to reduce debt.

