Strong Q4 performance boosts Street confidence in KNR Constructions

Construction companies have seen a strong rebound in fortunes during the past few quarters. As order inflows remained strong, the pick up in execution drove earnings. In line with the trend, KNR Constructions Ltd reported strong Q4 performance with revenue growth of 39% year-on-year. The company’s Ebitda grew 24% year-on-year with net profit rising 15% year-on-year.

There was some softness in margin amid the significant rise in operating expenses and increasing commodity prices. Nevertheless, overall performance was ahead of expectations, said analysts.

KNR reported revenue and Ebitda ahead of estimates, said analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd. Adjusting for the ₹19.3 crore taxes from previous years, net profit at ₹96.3 crore reflected a 23% beat, said analysts.

The company said it completed widening to 4/6 lanes and strengthened the existing two-lane carriageway of NH-5 in Odisha for 56.0 kms with a total contract value of ₹231 crore.

Meanwhile, the company’s strong order book keeps its prospects firm, feel analysts. The company had received two new NHAI projects under the hybrid annuity mode (HAM) worth Rs. 4507 crores (bid project cost). It also received one EPC project worth ₹982.9 crore (excluding GST). This has taken the total order book to ₹11,400 crore, improving revenue visibility. The order book to sales ratio stood at about 4.2 times FY21 revenues.

The NHAI order pipeline for FY22 remains strong at 4,600 km, said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. However, given an already ballooning order book, management prefers to choose its orders to maintain margins and guides for ₹3000-4000 crore of order inflows for FY22, they added.

The order guidance is looked at as conservative by some analysts. Meanwhile, Ebitda margin guidance of 14-15% on higher commodity prices is also looked as conservative by analysts at HDFC Securities who had estimated Ebitda margin at 19%. KNR would adopt the new lower tax regime from FY22.

The company is also working and progressing well on debt reductions. The company highlighted that sale of KNR Walayar Tollways Private Limited was completed at an enterprise value (EV) of ₹511.78 crore. Strong free cash flow (FCF) generation of ₹200 crore and ₹300 crore from Kerala BOT sale during FY21 led to KNR becoming virtually debt-free, say analysts.

As the company’s prospects remain strong, the Street will be watchful on the impact of covid-led lockdowns.

Analysts at JM Financial say that given near-term headwinds on labour availability and lower margin guidance, they adjusted estimates accordingly and cut FY22 EPS by 26%. However, they believe the execution/margin challenges will wane by FY22 end and spillover of existing order book execution will add to FY23 growth.

The stock continues gaining and the Street is bullish about long-term prospects. The stock is up more than 7% in two trading sessions post results.





