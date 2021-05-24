Strong Q4 performance boosts Street confidence in KNR Constructions

Meanwhile, the company’s strong order book keeps its prospects firm, feel analysts. The company had received two new NHAI projects under the hybrid annuity mode (HAM) worth Rs. 4507 crores (bid project cost). It also received one EPC project worth ₹982.9 crore (excluding GST). This has taken the total order book to ₹11,400 crore, improving revenue visibility. The order book to sales ratio stood at about 4.2 times FY21 revenues.