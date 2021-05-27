Strong Q4 performance, large dividend boost BPCL investors' sentiments

The company rewarded investors with a large payout of ₹58 a share as dividend. This was in addition to the dividend of ₹21 per share announced earlier during the year, taking total dividend payout to about ₹79 a share. The dividend payout translates to more than 16% dividend yield for FY21 at the price the stock is trading at. The company has paid proceeds from treasury stock sale and Numaligarh refinery Ltd (NRL) stake sale as a dividend.

