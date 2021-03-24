Strong steel realizations support SAIL’s profitability, debt reduction prospects

“With limited capex, higher pricing should drive significant deleveraging and boost equity value," say analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFL). They estimate net debt to decline by ₹23200 crore ( ₹56 a share) over FY20-23E to ₹30,500 crore. Notably per share debt reduction or ₹56 is more than 75% of the current market price of SAIL. This should also help higher dividend pay-out for shareholders (5% yield expectations by analysts supported by strong FCF of about RS 19 a share).