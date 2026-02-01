Budget 2026: STT hike to hit derivatives trading volumes
Shares of BSE Ltd, Angel One and Groww plummeted 5-9% after the Budget speech on Sunday, while the Nifty 50 was down 2%, reflecting fears that the substantial STT hike would result in less derivatives trading.
Stocks of capital-market-related companies such as exchanges and discount brokers have been hit hardest by the steep hike in securities transaction tax (STT). Listed companies aren’t the only ones that will bear the brunt — the valuation of NSE’s upcoming initial public offering (IPO) will also be affected as it is the dominant exchange in equity derivatives trading.