Budget 2026: STT hike to hit derivatives trading volumes

While it is difficult to estimate the impact on trading activity, the tax hike is substantial. STT on futures has been increased from 0.02% of futures sales turnover to 0.05%, and from 0.10% to 0.15% on the premium value of options. Put simply, a trader will have to shell out ₹5,000 (up from ₹2,000 earlier) to sell futures worth ₹1 crore. While STT is on the value of contract in futures, it applies only to the premium in options. So, to sell options with premiums worth ₹1 crore, the STT increases to ₹15,000 from ₹10,000 earlier.