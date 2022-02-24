Subcontracting costs of large IT cos to ease

Meanwhile, the stocks of TCS, Infosys, and Wipro are trading at price-to-earnings multiples of 28 times, 26 times, and 21 times, respectively, based on the earnings estimates for FY23, showed Bloomberg data. The FY23 P-E of midcaps L&T Infotech Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Mindtree Ltd is in the range of 32–38 times. The valuation gap between large-cap and mid-cap IT stocks is attributed to the higher earnings growth and better margins of the latter. Little wonder then that in the last one year, tier-II IT stocks have comfortably beaten larger competitors and the Nifty IT index.