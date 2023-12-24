Subdued IT demand remains a sore point for Info Edge
Summary
- A silver lining for investors in Info Edge stock is that robust hiring trends in non-IT sectors are expected to offset the impact of muted IT hiring to some extent
Info Edge (India) Ltd continues to feel the heat of weakness in the information technology (IT) sector. After all, the company’s key recruitment solutions segment, which includes Naukri.com, derives about 50-60% of revenue from the IT industry. Consequently, the lacklustre demand in IT has led to Info Edge’s year-on-year billing growth rates tapering with the measure up by a mere 1% in the September quarter.