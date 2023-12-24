Subdued IT demand remains a sore point for Info Edge

Meanwhile, the shares of Info Edge are up by 27% in 2023 so far. “Besides a near-term volatility in billings, the long-term growth potential of the recruitment segment is intact and that seems to be factored in by investors," said Vivekanand Subbaraman, an analyst at Ambit Capital. Moreover, Info Edge’s investments in listed companies—about a 14% stake in Zomato Ltd and 13% stake in PB Fintech Ltd could have also had a positive bearing on investor sentiment. This comes on the back of an increase in the market capitalization of these companies this year.

